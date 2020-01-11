|
|
BULL (Nee: Black) Julie Gaye Late of Adamstown
Passed unexpectedly
6th January, 2020
Aged 57 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Wayne Bull. Much loved mother of Jessica, and Samantha. Cherished sister of Louise, and Diane. Proud 'Just Julie' of her nieces and nephews. A good friend of many.
The family and friends of Julie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 17th January, 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020