Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:30 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
Julie Gaye BULL

Julie Gaye BULL Notice
BULL (Nee: Black) Julie Gaye Late of Adamstown

Passed unexpectedly

6th January, 2020

Aged 57 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Wayne Bull. Much loved mother of Jessica, and Samantha. Cherished sister of Louise, and Diane. Proud 'Just Julie' of her nieces and nephews. A good friend of many.



The family and friends of Julie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 17th January, 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
