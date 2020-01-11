Home
Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
East chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park
Anderson Drive
Beresfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH FARLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH MAY FARLEY

Add a Memory
JUDITH MAY FARLEY Notice
FARLEY JUDITH MAY Late of Adamstown

Aged 80 Years



Loving wife of Raymond Bartley (Dec) and Col Farley (Dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Karen, Colin and Diane. Loved Nan of Luke (Dec), Emma, Sam and Mitch. Beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Relatives and friends of Judith are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in the East chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive Beresfield this Wednesday morning 15th January 2020, service commencing at 10.30am.



Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -