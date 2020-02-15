Home
Services
Becker Family Funerals
19 Victoria Street
Taree, New South Wales 2430
02 6557 8557
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith MARCIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith "Judy" MARCIC

Add a Memory
Judith "Judy" MARCIC Notice
MARCIC Judith "Judy" Late of Cundletown. Formerly of Argenton.

Passed away peacefully on Thursday 13th February 2020.



Aged 72 years.



Beloved wife of Bill (dec). Loving mum of Trevor, Terry, Kath, and Rob. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.



The relatives and friends of the late Judy Marcic are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 1.00pm on Wednesday 19th February. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Cancer Council of Australia would be warmly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -