|
|
MARCIC Judith "Judy" Late of Cundletown. Formerly of Argenton.
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 13th February 2020.
Aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Bill (dec). Loving mum of Trevor, Terry, Kath, and Rob. A special lady in the lives of all her extended family and friends.
The relatives and friends of the late Judy Marcic are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens, Pampoolah Road Taree, commencing at 1.00pm on Wednesday 19th February. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Cancer Council of Australia would be warmly appreciated.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020