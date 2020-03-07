Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy.
Belmont
Judith Anne AGIUS

Judith Anne AGIUS Notice
AGIUS Judith Anne Late of

Marks Point

Passed away

2nd March, 2020

Aged 81 Years



Dearly loved wife of Tony. Much loved mother of Jodie, and Luke (dec'd). Loving grandmother of Jake, Demi, Sam, and Heidi and great grandmother of Lucas, Bayden, and Eli.



The family and friends of Judith are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Wednesday 11th March, 2020. Service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia can be left at the service in Judith's memory.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
