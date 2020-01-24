Home
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St Peter's Anglican Church
William St
East Maitland
JUDITH ANN CAMPBELL

JUDITH ANN CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL JUDITH ANN Aged 82 Years

of Tenambit

Much loved wife of ERIC. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of RICKY (dec) and MARALYN, BRETT, LISA and DARREN. Adored Nana of SARAH, STUART and NICOLE, ERIN, CHAD, JAKOB, ALLYRA, MATTHEW, RHIANNON, LILLY and great grandmother of ELI, NOAH, MARCUS and MAX. Much loved member of the MORRIS and CAMPBELL families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William St, East Maitland on TUESDAY, 28th January, 2020 at 10.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -