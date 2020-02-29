|
|
CRNAGOJ JOZEFA (PEPCA / JOY)
Late of New Lambton (Canberra)
Passed away peacefully on 25 February 2020
Aged 90 Years
Dearly beloved wife of Joe (dec'd). Much cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kristina and Danny and loving and doting Grandma of Tallulah. Kind friend to many.
Family and friends of Joy are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at St Therese's Catholic Church, Royal Street New Lambton this Friday morning 6th March 2020. Funeral Mass commencing at 10am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of floral tributes, those close to Joy may wish to plant a flower in her memory at their home.
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020