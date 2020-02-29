Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St Therese's Catholic Church
Royal Street
New Lambton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOZEFA CRNAGOJ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOZEFA CRNAGOJ

Add a Memory
JOZEFA CRNAGOJ Notice
CRNAGOJ JOZEFA (PEPCA / JOY)

Late of New Lambton (Canberra)

Passed away peacefully on 25 February 2020

Aged 90 Years



Dearly beloved wife of Joe (dec'd). Much cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kristina and Danny and loving and doting Grandma of Tallulah. Kind friend to many.



Family and friends of Joy are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at St Therese's Catholic Church, Royal Street New Lambton this Friday morning 6th March 2020. Funeral Mass commencing at 10am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Lawn Cemetery.



In lieu of floral tributes, those close to Joy may wish to plant a flower in her memory at their home.



Always Loved and Sadly Missed



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOZEFA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -