Joyce SIMS

Joyce SIMS Notice
SIMS (Nee: Bartley) Joyce 'Joy'

Late of McIntosh Court, Booragul

Formerly of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

12th April, 2020

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Frank Sims. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeffrey & Tina, and Brenda. Loved and adored Nan of her many grandchildren & great grandchildren. cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Bartley & Sims families.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, Joy's service will be by invitaion. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Monday 20th April, 2020 streaming commencing at 9.50am. Please visit: pettigrew.com.au/sims-joy/



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to Celebrate Joy's Life with her family & many friends.



'Together Again'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
