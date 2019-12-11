Home
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
France Family Funeral Chapel
209 Maitland Rd
Mayfield
LAMBERT Joyce May 7th December 2019

Aged 92 years

Late of Carrington



Beloved daughter of Cyril and Hilder Curtis (both dec). Loving sister of Audrey and Jim Milne (dec). Cherished aunt of Edwina and David, Vanessa and Bernie, Kai, Kelsey and Phillip, Kaleb, Stephen, Jacqueline, Elizabeth and Catherine.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Joyce's Funeral to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 209 Maitland Rd, Mayfield on Friday, 13 December 2019 commencing at 10.30am. No flowers by request.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -