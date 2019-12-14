Home
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
ELLISON Joyce Passed away peacefully 09.12.2019 Aged 89 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Masonic Village Formerly of Abermain Beloved wife of JACK (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTINE and DARRYN MARTIN, LYNETTE and JOHN McCULLOCH, GARRY and ROSEMARY ELLISON, ISABELLA KIME and PETER HODGESS. A much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. A loved member of the METCALFE, DIFFORD and ELLISON Families. Family and Friends of JOYCE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Station St., Weston this TUESDAY, 17.12.2019 at 10:00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -