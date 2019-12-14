|
|
LOCKETT (nee JENKINS) JOY MARY Passed away
peacefully
7th December 2019
Late of
Newcastle East
Formerly of Wallsend
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved mother and mother in law of PETER and PAULINE, and BRETT. Cherished nana of TRENT, CHANDELLE, LUKE, NIKITA, ISOBEL, and LILLI. Loved sister of ERIC, BILLY, TOM (dec'd), and PATRICIA. Loving aunt to their families and good friend to many.
In accordance with JOY'S wishes a private cremation was held.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019