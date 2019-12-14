Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
JOY MARY LOCKETT

JOY MARY LOCKETT Notice
LOCKETT (nee JENKINS) JOY MARY Passed away

peacefully

7th December 2019

Late of

Newcastle East

Formerly of Wallsend

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved mother and mother in law of PETER and PAULINE, and BRETT. Cherished nana of TRENT, CHANDELLE, LUKE, NIKITA, ISOBEL, and LILLI. Loved sister of ERIC, BILLY, TOM (dec'd), and PATRICIA. Loving aunt to their families and good friend to many.



In accordance with JOY'S wishes a private cremation was held.



Forever In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
