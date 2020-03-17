|
SLITS JOY LAURINE Passed away 13 March, 2020 Aged 81 Years Late of Anglican Care Jesmond Grove Formerly of New Lambton Much loved wife of LEONARDUS (Dec'd). Loving mother of DARRELL, SHARYN, KERRY, WARREN, DIANE, SHANE, KYLIE and AMANDA. A much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunty, cousin and friend to many. Family and friends are invited to gather at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 22/24 Metcalfe Street, Wallsend on THURSDAY 19th March, 2020 at 1pm to honour and celebrate JOY'S life.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 17, 2020