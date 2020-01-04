|
|
TIMBS (MOONEY) JOSEPHINE MARGARET Late of Merewether
In her 100th Year
Dearly loved wife of Sylvester (dec). Much loved mother of Frances, Chris, Ruth, David, Cate, Claire and Joe. Beloved by all their families.
In accordance with Mum's wishes the family will farewell her at a private funeral. A Mass will be offered to celebrate Jo's life at a later date.
Sincere thanks to Wallsend SummitCare for the loving care and comfort they provided Mum this past year.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020