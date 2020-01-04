Home
JOSEPHINE MARGARET TIMBS

JOSEPHINE MARGARET TIMBS Notice
TIMBS (MOONEY) JOSEPHINE MARGARET Late of Merewether

In her 100th Year



Dearly loved wife of Sylvester (dec). Much loved mother of Frances, Chris, Ruth, David, Cate, Claire and Joe. Beloved by all their families.



In accordance with Mum's wishes the family will farewell her at a private funeral. A Mass will be offered to celebrate Jo's life at a later date.



Sincere thanks to Wallsend SummitCare for the loving care and comfort they provided Mum this past year.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
