Joseph Micheal "Joe" HIGGINS

Joseph Micheal "Joe" HIGGINS Notice
HIGGINS Joseph Michael "Joe" Passed away peacefully 26-03-2020 Aged 72 Years Late of Millfield Treasured friend to Phyllis. Cherished father to Rebecca, Daniel, Vanessa and Sarah. Much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather to their families. Family and friends of Joe are respectfully advised his private Funeral Service took place in the Anglican Church, Millfield on Wednesday, 01-04-2020. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at the Wollombi Tavern at a later date. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
