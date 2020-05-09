|
WHITE Joseph Mark "Pete" 28.04.1933 - 01.05.2020 Aged 87 Years Late of Noraville Formerly of Bellbird Dearly loved husband of Jennifer. Adored father and father-in-law to Amanda and Bjorn, and Julie. Much loved grandfather to Ashley and Emma. Uncle to Brad, Craig, Paul (dec'd), Tanya, David, Debbie, Linda, Leanne, Steven, Tony, Janine, Lisa, Natalie and Michael. Friend to many. Given the current restrictions on gatherings, Pete was privately farewelled at St. John's Anglican Church, Cessnock on Thursday, 07.05.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020