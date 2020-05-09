|
|
OWEN JOSEPH BRUCE 'BRUCE'
Aged 101 Years
of Opal Rutherford
formerly of East Maitland and Branxton
Dearly loved husband of HEATHER, and of the late DAPHNE OWEN. Much loved father and father in law of ERROL and LYNETTE. Adored Pop of MARK and PETA, DAVID and LISA, JASON and WHITNEY and their families. Loving stepfather of MARGARET and RAY, ROBYN and TONY, WENDY and MAURICE, and KATHY and their families. Much loved member of the OWEN, HORADAM and HODGES families.
The family wish to advise that a private service has taken place at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Branxton.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020