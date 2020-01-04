Home
Services
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope, New South Wales 2283
(02) 4950 5727
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope, New South Wales 2283
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon HANDLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Rutledge HANDLEY

Add a Memory
Jon Rutledge HANDLEY Notice
HANDLEY Jon Rutledge Of Toronto

Age 83 years.

Passed away unexpectedly on 25th December 2019. Dearly loved husband of Georgie Handley much loved father and father-in-law of Tanya & Geoff, Duncan & Emma, Angus & Helen and Cameron & Melissa. Cherished grandfather (Papa) of Emily, Jessica, Megan, Sarah, Nathan, Noah, Jazz, Adam, Tom, Ned and Great grandfather of Oscar.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Jon to be held on Monday 6/1/2020 2pm at the Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -