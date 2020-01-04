|
HANDLEY Jon Rutledge Of Toronto
Age 83 years.
Passed away unexpectedly on 25th December 2019. Dearly loved husband of Georgie Handley much loved father and father-in-law of Tanya & Geoff, Duncan & Emma, Angus & Helen and Cameron & Melissa. Cherished grandfather (Papa) of Emily, Jessica, Megan, Sarah, Nathan, Noah, Jazz, Adam, Tom, Ned and Great grandfather of Oscar.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Jon to be held on Monday 6/1/2020 2pm at the Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020