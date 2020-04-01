Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
John Vincent PHIPPS

John Vincent PHIPPS Notice
PHIPPS John Vincent Passed peacefully

26th March 2020

Aged 75 years



Dearly loved husband of Cecelia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Mark, Louise and Michael, Dean and Kodie. Cherished Poppa to Jacob, Jasmine, Joshua, Samuel, Isaac, Zane, Abbey and Scarlett. Much loved brother of Pauline Jackson.



To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, John's service will be by invitation only. For those who would like to watch the live stream of John's service, please visit pettigrew.com.au/phipps-john/



As you are unable to attend John's service, please send the family a message via the 'Hugs from Home' link on our website.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
