|
|
PHIPPS John Vincent Passed peacefully
26th March 2020
Aged 75 years
Dearly loved husband of Cecelia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Mark, Louise and Michael, Dean and Kodie. Cherished Poppa to Jacob, Jasmine, Joshua, Samuel, Isaac, Zane, Abbey and Scarlett. Much loved brother of Pauline Jackson.
To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, John's service will be by invitation only. For those who would like to watch the live stream of John's service, please visit pettigrew.com.au/phipps-john/
As you are unable to attend John's service, please send the family a message via the 'Hugs from Home' link on our website.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 1, 2020