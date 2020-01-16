Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy (parking via Henry St)
Belmont
View Map
John Thomas PRICE

John Thomas PRICE Notice
PRICE John Thomas Late of Broadbeach

Formerly Marks Point

Passed peacefully

4th January, 2020

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved husband of Wilma. Much loved father of John (dec'd), Michael, Kevin, Paul and their families. Adored grandpa of Thomas, Matthew, Stacey, Joel, Lillia, and Byron. John will be sadly missed by the Price and Gibb families.



Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend His Memorial Service to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont. (parking via Henry St) this Friday 17th January, 2020 service commencing at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
