|
|
GLASS Emeritus Doctor John Stuart (Toby)
Late of New Lambton
Passed away
19th December, 2019
Aged 78 Years
Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Lesley, Catherine, Elizabeth and Kelvin. Loving poppy of Ashley, Louise, Samuel, Caitlyn, Joshua, Caleb, and Ethan. Loved son of Dr. Colin and Mrs. Janet Glass (both dec'd). Cousin, brother-in-law and uncle of the Glass and Laws families. Dear friend and colleague of Dr. Nick and Mrs Irini Saltos.
The family and friends of Toby are warmly invited to attend his Funeral, to be held in Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Church Street, Newcastle, this Monday 13th January, 2020. Service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI), can be left at the service in Toby's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020