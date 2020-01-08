Home
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Hamilton
JOHN SAMUEL SCROGINGS

JOHN SAMUEL SCROGINGS Notice
SCROGINGS JOHN SAMUEL Late of Hamilton South

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved Husband of Margaret (dec.d). Much loved father and father-in-law of Jane and Bill Stavros, Catherine Dutton and Tony (dec'd) and Peter Mentis, Thomas and Yukiyo Scrogings, Stephen Scrogings, Leonie Scrogings. Most loved grandfather of Ariella, Jacqueline, Kate, Jordana and Haydn. Cherished great grandfather of Zarliah, Ariana, Maddox and Cooper. Beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Scrogings, Madden and McCombs families.



Relatives and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Friday afternoon 10th January 2020, Funeral Mass commencing at 1.30pm. A private cremation will follow this service.



In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul would be greatly appreciated.



Forever In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
