Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont

John Ronald MILNE

John Ronald MILNE Notice
MILNE John Ronald Late of Marmong Point

Formerly of Gateshead

Passed away

28th December 2019

Aged 79 years



Husband of Gwen. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Denise, Tanya and Paul, Karen and Chad, Kylie and Jason, Kimberley and Scott. Adored grandad of his 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Monday 6th January 2020. Service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
