MILNE John Ronald Late of Marmong Point
Formerly of Gateshead
Passed away
28th December 2019
Aged 79 years
Husband of Gwen. Loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Denise, Tanya and Paul, Karen and Chad, Kylie and Jason, Kimberley and Scott. Adored grandad of his 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Monday 6th January 2020. Service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020