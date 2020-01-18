Home
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Highway
Belmont
View Map
John Robert TRINDALL

John Robert TRINDALL Notice
TRINDALL John Robert Late of Belmont North

Passed away

15th January 2020

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved husband of Joan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael (dec'd), Sheryl and Rick. Treasured Pop of Gabriella and Reece, Caitlin, Keelan. Adored great Pop of Harlan. Loved brother, uncle and a great mate to many.



The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Highway Belmont on Monday 20th January 2020. Service commencing at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
