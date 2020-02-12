|
|
KAVANAGH John Owen Formerly of Wallsend
Passed away
7th February, 2020
Aged 85 Years
Dearly loved husband of the late Lola Kavanagh. Loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Beth Michael and Sharon, Mark and Cheryl, Jacinta, Jane and Dale, John and Ainslie. Loving pop of Garth, Jaclyn, Matthew, Emma, Gabriel, Chelsea, Isaac, and Molly and great grandfather of Mason.
The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Macquarie St., Wallsend this Friday 14th February, 2020. Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be Celebrated at 11am. Private interment will follow at Wallsend Cemetery.
May He Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020