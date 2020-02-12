Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Macquarie St.
Wallsend
John Owen KAVANAGH

John Owen KAVANAGH Notice
KAVANAGH John Owen Formerly of Wallsend

Passed away

7th February, 2020

Aged 85 Years



Dearly loved husband of the late Lola Kavanagh. Loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Beth Michael and Sharon, Mark and Cheryl, Jacinta, Jane and Dale, John and Ainslie. Loving pop of Garth, Jaclyn, Matthew, Emma, Gabriel, Chelsea, Isaac, and Molly and great grandfather of Mason.



The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Macquarie St., Wallsend this Friday 14th February, 2020. Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be Celebrated at 11am. Private interment will follow at Wallsend Cemetery.



May He Rest In Peace



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
