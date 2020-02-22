|
FULLERTON, John Norman Late of Toowoomba passed away on 17th February 2020 aged 79 years Beloved Husband of Robyn (dec'd). Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Debra and John (dec'd); Jeanette and Gavin; Mervyn and Michelle; Mandy and Neil; Lorna and Neil; Leigh and Sharyn; George and Tyna; Mark and Debbie; John and Janette; Noelene and Clay; Malcom and Alison; Glen and Tina. Loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather of their families. Loved Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle of his extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service for John, to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope, NSW. Service commencing at 10.00am Friday 13th March 2020. (07) 4636 9690
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020