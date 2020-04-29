|
MCNAMARA, John Late of Peter Sinclair Gardens Formerly of Salamander Bay & Cessnock Passed away on Thursday 23rd April 2020 Aged 86 Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Debbie, Russell & Tania. Cherished Pa, Pop and Grandad of his 5 grandchildren & their respective families. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Frank (dec), Robert & Elaine, Rose, Allan and their families. Gone Fishing A private service will take place due to the current restrictions.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 29, 2020