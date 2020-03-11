|
McDONALD John (Jack) Late of Speers Point Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family 8th March, 2020 Aged 89 Years Dearly loved husband of Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of John & Tracey. Loved and adored Grandad of John Joseph. Cherished brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and cousin of his family. A well respected friend of many. The family and friends of Jack are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate his life, to be held in The Willows Uniting Church, 351 Hillsborough Rd, Warners Bay, Tomorrow Thursday 12th March, 2020 service commencing at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Jack, donations to the 'Neura & Garvan Institute', may be made at the service. In Gods Care
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020