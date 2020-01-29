|
|
CROTTY JOHN JAMES Late of New Lambton
Aged 88 Years
Passed away peacefully surrounded
by his loving family
Dearly loved husband of Joy (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Pete and Chris, Benjamin (dec), Mary and Michael, Paul, David, Michael, John and Cath, and Matthew. Loving Pop of Luke, Alissa, Chelsea, Georgia, Ethan and Jack. Loved great Pop of Sofia, Cora and Thomas. Much loved brother of Pam, Carmel (dec'd), Ken and Maureen. Brother-in-law and uncle to their families and good friend to many.
Relatives and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Therese's Catholic Church, Royal Street New Lambton this Tuesday morning 4th February 2020, Funeral Mass commencing at 10.30am, then proceeding to the Sandgate Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the church for the Mercy Hospice.
In God's Care
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020