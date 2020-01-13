|
|
RUNDLE John Isaac Late of Amaroo Lodge, Charlestown
Formerly of Barnsley
Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family
10th January, 2020
Aged 81 Years
Much loved brother of Heather, Valda, Dorothy, Kevin (dec'd), and Bobby (dec'd). Cherished brother-in-law and uncle of his large family. A good friend to so many.
The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 16th January, 2020, service commencing at 12 noon.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 13, 2020