Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel,
Harris St
Wallsend
John Isaac RUNDLE

John Isaac RUNDLE Notice
RUNDLE John Isaac Late of Amaroo Lodge, Charlestown

Formerly of Barnsley

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

10th January, 2020

Aged 81 Years



Much loved brother of Heather, Valda, Dorothy, Kevin (dec'd), and Bobby (dec'd). Cherished brother-in-law and uncle of his large family. A good friend to so many.



The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 16th January, 2020, service commencing at 12 noon.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
