Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
John Hilton DOLMAN

John Hilton DOLMAN Notice
DOLMAN John Hilton Late of Warners Bay

Passed peacefully

6th March 2020

Aged 76 years



Dearly loved husband of Jan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Henry, Sue and Jason, Peter and Niki. A cherished Pop to his 6 grandaughters and 4 great granddaughters. A beloved brother to Kathy.



The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 13th March 2020, service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
