John Herbert HILTON


1932 - 2020
John Herbert HILTON Notice
HILTON John Herbert Jack or Spike 20.12.1932 - 13.01.2020 Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of PAT. Loving father and father-in-law to JOHN and CAROL HILTON, DEBBIE and GORDON BRADLEY, LYNNE and ROSS OSLAND. Much loved Pop to RODNEY, SALLY, DENAE, STACEY, MATHEW, ELOISE, ADAM, BELINDA and their partners. Great Poppy to DARCY, CHARLOTTE, ANNABELLE, RYAN, LEVI, STELLA, AVA, JETT, ANGUS, BROOKLYN and CAMPBELL, EDEN, ADDISON and soon to be MAGGIE. Relatives and Friends of JACK are respectfully advised his Private Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Kurri Kurri on Friday 17.01.2020 in accordance with his wishes. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
