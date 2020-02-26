|
|
KELLY John Henry Late of Blacksmiths
Passed peacefully
23rd February 2020
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved husband of Pat. A much loved father and father-in-law of Margo, Tricia and Stephen. A cherished Pa to his grandchildren Jaie, Reece, Chanelle, Tiffany, Christal and Anthony, and to his great grandchildren Sam, Elias, Stella, Ari and Edie.
The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Friday 28th February 2020, service commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020