Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
John Henry KELLY

John Henry KELLY Notice
KELLY John Henry Late of Blacksmiths

Passed peacefully

23rd February 2020

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved husband of Pat. A much loved father and father-in-law of Margo, Tricia and Stephen. A cherished Pa to his grandchildren Jaie, Reece, Chanelle, Tiffany, Christal and Anthony, and to his great grandchildren Sam, Elias, Stella, Ari and Edie.



The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Friday 28th February 2020, service commencing at 3.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
