MCLEOD JOHN HECTOR MUNRO Late of
Mayfield Aged Care
formerly of
Adamstown Heights
Aged 91 Years
Beloved husband of Norma. Loving father and father in law of Peter and Julie, Jann and David, Kym and Mark. Adored pop and grand pop of Callan, Ben, Teegan, Zoe, Elliot, Jace, Tayla, Allira, Ty, Poppy, Maisie and Matilda. Sadly missed by the McLeod and Smith Families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of JOHN'S Life to be conducted at Saint Stephen's Anglican Church, Brunker Road Adamstown, FRIDAY 13th March 2020 at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020