|
|
ROTARY CLUB OF NEWCASTLE INC Members are invited to attend the funeral of our fellow member John (Toby) Glass To be held on Monday 13th January at 10am at Christ Church Cathedral. John served as a member of Rotary International for over 42 years. He was President of the Rotary Club of Newcastle in 1983-1984 and 1995-1996. He was District Governor of District 9670 in 1992-1993. John received Paul Harris Fellow awards in 1987, 1993 and 2014. John served Rotary in Australia through RAM, ROMAC & RAWCS. He will be missed and remembered. D. Edwards Hon Secretary A Mackenzie President
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020