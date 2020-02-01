Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
JOHN EDWARD CARTER

JOHN EDWARD CARTER Notice
CARTER JOHN EDWARD 'TED'

Passed away

peacefully

26th January 2020

Late of Adamstown

Aged 92 Years



Dearly loved husband of SHIRLEY (dec'd). Much loved father of GREGORY and LEIGH. Loving BA of ADAM, ALEX, SOPHIE, SERENA, LAINEY, and ANNALEIGH. Loved great BA of BREANNA, ARTHUR, CORBIN, DOMINIC, MIA, and ZAC.



The relatives and friends of TED are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this MONDAY 3rd February 2020 at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
