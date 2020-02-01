|
|
CARTER JOHN EDWARD 'TED'
Passed away
peacefully
26th January 2020
Late of Adamstown
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved husband of SHIRLEY (dec'd). Much loved father of GREGORY and LEIGH. Loving BA of ADAM, ALEX, SOPHIE, SERENA, LAINEY, and ANNALEIGH. Loved great BA of BREANNA, ARTHUR, CORBIN, DOMINIC, MIA, and ZAC.
The relatives and friends of TED are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this MONDAY 3rd February 2020 at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020