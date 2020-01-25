Home
JOHN EBRILL


1937 - 2019
JOHN EBRILL Notice
EBRILL

JOHN WILLIAM

11.4.1937 - 21.3.2019

Aged 81 years

Late of Lismore, formerly of Newcastle

Dearly loved husband of Delma, loved brother of Judy and Jeff, Uncle to Fiona, David and Peter, Great Uncle to Hannah and Sam.

John's passion was hockey.  He played for NSW in under 16's, and was goalkeeper for the NSW Colts 1954-56. He was involved in hockey for the majority of his life, playing, mentoring and travelling.

John had a long and successful career at Australia Post, moving around and working in many positions including Postal Inspector & Assistant Regional Manager.

John's cremation took place privately in accordance with his wishes.

EBRILL

(nee TODD)

DELMA OLIVE

23.8.1940 - 15.12.2019

Aged 79 years

Late of Newcastle, formerly of Lismore

Dearly loved widow of John, Aunty of Fiona, David and Peter, Great Aunty to Hannah and Sam.

Delma worked at McLeod Kelso and Lee, and casually at the Electoral Office.

She played hockey for the Novo's and Waratah-Wallsend, and was involved in hockey for most of her life.  Delma also excelled at sewing and crafts which she loved.  

Delma was diagnosed with cancer in 1988, but continued to fight it until her passing.

Delma's cremation took place privately in accordance with her wishes.

Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
