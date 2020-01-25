|
|
EBRILL
JOHN WILLIAM
11.4.1937 - 21.3.2019
Aged 81 years
Late of Lismore, formerly of Newcastle
Dearly loved husband of Delma, loved brother of Judy and Jeff, Uncle to Fiona, David and Peter, Great Uncle to Hannah and Sam.
John's passion was hockey. He played for NSW in under 16's, and was goalkeeper for the NSW Colts 1954-56. He was involved in hockey for the majority of his life, playing, mentoring and travelling.
John had a long and successful career at Australia Post, moving around and working in many positions including Postal Inspector & Assistant Regional Manager.
John's cremation took place privately in accordance with his wishes.
EBRILL
(nee TODD)
DELMA OLIVE
23.8.1940 - 15.12.2019
Aged 79 years
Late of Newcastle, formerly of Lismore
Dearly loved widow of John, Aunty of Fiona, David and Peter, Great Aunty to Hannah and Sam.
Delma worked at McLeod Kelso and Lee, and casually at the Electoral Office.
She played hockey for the Novo's and Waratah-Wallsend, and was involved in hockey for most of her life. Delma also excelled at sewing and crafts which she loved.
Delma was diagnosed with cancer in 1988, but continued to fight it until her passing.
Delma's cremation took place privately in accordance with her wishes.
n/a
n/a
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 25, 2020