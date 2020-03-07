Home
John "Jack" CURTIS


1941 - 2020
John "Jack" CURTIS Notice
John (Jack) Stanley Curtis 30.4.1941- 27.2.2020 He will be sadly missed by his wife Annie and his children Luke and his wife Kelly and Jason and his partner Yvonne. His grandchildren Zachary, Chloe, Nathan and Samantha. His great grandchild Jet and his mum Aerial (the daughter he never had) Dearly loved 4 th son of Stan and Kate Curtis, brother to Max (dec) Trevor (dec) Jim (dec) Bill (dec) and Ron (dec) Privately Cremated The Curtis Family would like to sincerely thank all those who have provided them with support, condolences, cards and flowers. Please accept this as our personal thank you. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
