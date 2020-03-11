Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
John Charles UNICOMB Notice
UNICOMB John Charles Late of Belmont

Passed peacefully

6th March, 2020

Aged 64 Years



Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Chantal and Greg, Simon and Heidi, Jono, Ash and Ian. Adored Poppy of Cody, Jessica, Emily, Lucas, and Freya. Cherished former husband of Trish.



Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont. (parking via Henry St) this Friday 13th March, 2020 service commencing at 3pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
