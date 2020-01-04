|
CARVER John Victor Passed away peacefully 25.12.2019 Late of Newcastle Formerly of Cessnock Beloved husband of SUSAN. Loving father to KATHRYN and BELINDA CARVER. Much loved son to VIC and VIVIENNE CARVER (both dec'd). A dear brother to MYRA HILL and PETER CARVER. Family and Friends of JOHN are respectfully advised his Private Funeral Service took place on 02.01.2020 in accordance with his wishes. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020