Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for John CARVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John CARVER

Add a Memory
John CARVER Notice
CARVER John Victor Passed away peacefully 25.12.2019 Late of Newcastle Formerly of Cessnock Beloved husband of SUSAN. Loving father to KATHRYN and BELINDA CARVER. Much loved son to VIC and VIVIENNE CARVER (both dec'd). A dear brother to MYRA HILL and PETER CARVER. Family and Friends of JOHN are respectfully advised his Private Funeral Service took place on 02.01.2020 in accordance with his wishes. C.R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -