|
|
CARRUTHERS JOHN 'NHOJ'
Late of Charlestown
Passed peacefully
26th February 2020
Aged 60 years
Dearly loved husband of Kim. Loving father and father-in-law of Jess & Marc, Brad and Chris. Proud poppa of Lennox, Geneva and Spencer. Loved son of Ray & Marcia (dec'd), brother and brother-in-law of Paul & Suzie, Maria & Matthew and David. Loved uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Friday 6th March 2020 service commencing at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to HMRI Cancer Research.
We invite you to dress in reflection of John's style (black jeans & band t-shirt)
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020