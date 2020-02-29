Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy (parking via Henry St)
Belmont
View Map
JOHN CARRUTHERS

JOHN CARRUTHERS Notice
CARRUTHERS JOHN 'NHOJ'

Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

26th February 2020

Aged 60 years



Dearly loved husband of Kim. Loving father and father-in-law of Jess & Marc, Brad and Chris. Proud poppa of Lennox, Geneva and Spencer. Loved son of Ray & Marcia (dec'd), brother and brother-in-law of Paul & Suzie, Maria & Matthew and David. Loved uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.



Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Friday 6th March 2020 service commencing at 12.30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to HMRI Cancer Research.



We invite you to dress in reflection of John's style (black jeans & band t-shirt)



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
