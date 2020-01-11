|
|
STUART JOHN CAMPBELL
Late of Booragul,
Formerly of Elermore Vale
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
8th January 2020
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Freda Stuart. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Jenny, Kay and Graham. Loving Pop of David and Melanie, Lauren and Liam, Ryan and Lucy, Mark and Taren and his 9 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 13th January 2020, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020