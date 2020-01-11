Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:30 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
View Map
JOHN CAMPBELL STUART Notice
STUART JOHN CAMPBELL

Late of Booragul,

Formerly of Elermore Vale

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

8th January 2020

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Freda Stuart. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Jenny, Kay and Graham. Loving Pop of David and Melanie, Lauren and Liam, Ryan and Lucy, Mark and Taren and his 9 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 13th January 2020, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
