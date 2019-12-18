|
BURROWS Emeritus Professor John Frederick, AM 13/6/1928 - 15/12/2019 Late of Newcastle Dearly beloved husband of Pamela (recently deceased). Ever loving and loved father of Catherine, Alison and Elizabeth. Affectionate father-in-law of Sue, Rick and Mike. Adored grandfather of Samuel, William, Julian, James and ZoÃ«. I saw no shadow of another parting from her. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend John's Funeral Service to be held in the East Chapel at Northern Suburbs Crematorium, Delhi Rd, North Ryde on Friday 20th December 2019 at 2.30pm. In John's memory, the family request donations to be made to the Indigenous Literacy Foundation. https://www.indigenousliteracyfoundation.org.au Gordon 9498 4455
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019