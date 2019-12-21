Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
11 Macquarie St
Wallsend
View Map
Late of Maryland

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

18th December 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved husband of Fay. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael (dec'd), Gary and Mimi, Paul, and Gail. Loving Pa of Shannon, Eve, Andrew, Elyn, Claudia, Mason, Abigail, Edward, Beatrix, Theresa, Russell, Danika, Tamara, Jayden and his great grandchildren Ava, and Charlie. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 11 Macquarie St, Wallsend this Tuesday 24th December 2019, Funeral Mass for the repose of his soul commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
