Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Church Anglican Cathedral
Church Street
Newcastle
John Anthony ALLAN

John Anthony ALLAN Notice
ALLAN John Anthony TONY

Late of

Adamstown Heights

Passed away

28th January, 2020

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of the late Joan Allan. Loving father and father-in-law of Nikki and Duncan. Loved grandpa of Sophia and Alex. Loved brother of Barbara.



The family and friends of Tony are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Church Street, Newcastle this Wednesday 5th February, 2020. Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul to be Celebrated at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
