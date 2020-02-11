Home
McILVEEN Joan 6.3.1928 - 11.2.2016 We feel a warmth around us, like your presence is so near, and we close our eyes to visualize your face when you were here. We endure the times we spent together and they are locked inside our hearts. For as long as I have those memories we will never be apart. Even though we cannot speak anymore our voices are always there, because every night before we sleep we have you in our prayers. Forever your adoring husband Kevin. Your loving family, Phillip and Bev, Christine and Errol, Bruce. Grandchildren Sarah, Lauren and Liam.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
