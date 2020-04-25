|
|
ERRINGTON (WALLACE) JOAN MARY Late of Kotara
Aged 85 Years
Loving wife of Terry (dec'd). Sister to Barbara Sansom. Aunty to Mark Sansom and Darrelyn Sansom, Paul and Louise Sansom. Great aunt to Shannon, Nathan, Amy and Mitchell. Great great aunt to Layla, Harlow, Lexie, Ivy, Mason, Lucas, Nate and Brooklyn. Nanna Joan to Grace, Sophie, Charlotte and Thomas Dever and friend to many.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 25, 2020