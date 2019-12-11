|
|
HARTY Joan Betty Passed away peacefully 07.12.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of EDWARD (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to RAYMOND and YOUNG-AE, and GRAHAME (dec'd). Much loved grandmother to KELLY and DEAN. A cherished and respected member of the O'SHEA and HARTY Families. Family and Friends of JOAN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Wescott St., Cessnock this MONDAY, 16.12.2019 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Farmers in Drought may be left at the church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019