HUGHES Joan Eleanor nee Bowen
Aged 96 Years
of Raymond Terrace
Much loved wife of FRANK (dec). Mother and mother in law of BARRY and PAT, PAUL (dec), ALAN and JO, DENNIS and JENNY, MARK and JULIE, STEPHEN, BRENDAN and SARAH. Proud Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sister, sister in law and aunt of the BOWEN and HUGHES families.
A service has taken place and Joan has been laid to rest with husband FRANK at Raymond Terrace Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020