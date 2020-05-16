Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Eleanor HUGHES

Add a Memory
Joan Eleanor HUGHES Notice
HUGHES Joan Eleanor nee Bowen

Aged 96 Years

of Raymond Terrace

Much loved wife of FRANK (dec). Mother and mother in law of BARRY and PAT, PAUL (dec), ALAN and JO, DENNIS and JENNY, MARK and JULIE, STEPHEN, BRENDAN and SARAH. Proud Nanna of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sister, sister in law and aunt of the BOWEN and HUGHES families.

A service has taken place and Joan has been laid to rest with husband FRANK at Raymond Terrace Catholic Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -