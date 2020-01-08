Home
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
Joan DE COURCY Notice
DE COURCY Joan Late of Buderim QLD

Formerly

of Newcastle

Passed away

3rd January, 2020

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved mother of Sue, Carolyn, and Leonie. Mother-in-law of Col, and John. Much loved grandmother of Duane, Jody, Kelly, Trent, and Brad and great grandmother of Ava, Luke, and Harrison. Beloved sister of Jack and Neville



The family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend her Funeral, to be held in The Chapel Harris St., Wallsend, tomorrow, Thursday 9th January, 2020. Service commencing at 12 noon.



May She Rest in Eternal Peace with Freddie.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -