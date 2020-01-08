|
|
DE COURCY Joan Late of Buderim QLD
Formerly
of Newcastle
Passed away
3rd January, 2020
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved mother of Sue, Carolyn, and Leonie. Mother-in-law of Col, and John. Much loved grandmother of Duane, Jody, Kelly, Trent, and Brad and great grandmother of Ava, Luke, and Harrison. Beloved sister of Jack and Neville
The family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend her Funeral, to be held in The Chapel Harris St., Wallsend, tomorrow, Thursday 9th January, 2020. Service commencing at 12 noon.
May She Rest in Eternal Peace with Freddie.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020