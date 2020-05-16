|
COWIN Joan Passed away unexpectedly 06-05-2020 Aged 86 Years Late of Pelaw Main Beloved wife of PAUL (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to CHRISTINE, PAULINE and PAUL, MARTIN and JOANNE. A much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother to their FAMILIES. Relatives and friends of JOAN are respectfully advised her private Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Kurri Kurri on Friday, 15-05-2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020