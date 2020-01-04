Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St Brigid's Catholic Church
65 William St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN BONOMINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN BONOMINI

Add a Memory
JOAN BONOMINI Notice
BONOMINI (Nee HUGHES) JOAN Late of Millers Forest

Passed away

30.12.2019

Aged 92 Years



Beloved wife of Bob(dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marguerite and Denis, Maureen, Robyn and Gerard, Mark, Paul and Lisa, Peter, Jane and Scott. Adored Nanny to her 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by the Bonomini and Hughes families.



Relatives and friends of JOAN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, 65 William St, Raymond Terrace on TUESDAY 7th January 2020 commencing at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -