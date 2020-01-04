|
BONOMINI (Nee HUGHES) JOAN Late of Millers Forest
Passed away
30.12.2019
Aged 92 Years
Beloved wife of Bob(dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marguerite and Denis, Maureen, Robyn and Gerard, Mark, Paul and Lisa, Peter, Jane and Scott. Adored Nanny to her 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by the Bonomini and Hughes families.
Relatives and friends of JOAN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, 65 William St, Raymond Terrace on TUESDAY 7th January 2020 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020